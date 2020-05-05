Sections
Home / Education / Dates for remaining CBSE board exams to be announced soon: HRD Minister

Dates for remaining CBSE board exams to be announced soon: HRD Minister

Talking to the students the Minister said the dates for the remaining board examinations will be announced within a day or two .

Updated: May 05, 2020 13:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal conducted a webinar on Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday to address the queries of the students on education-related issues during the Covid-19 lockdown. Among the queries raised many were related to CBSE Board exams.

Talking to the students the Minister said the dates for the remaining CBSE board examinations will be announced within a day or two .

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that it will be conducting the Class X and XII board exams for only 29 main subjects which are essential for the promotion and crucial for admission in higher education institutions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
May 05, 2020 12:46 IST
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
May 05, 2020 13:05 IST
Delhi revises VAT rate to 30% on fuels making diesel and petrol costlier
May 05, 2020 12:44 IST

latest news

Covid-19 fatality in these 2 small nations below 0.1% as deaths grow worldwide
May 05, 2020 14:26 IST
‘Hell, this is not over’: When Kohli’s celebration triggered Russell-mania
May 05, 2020 14:24 IST
Covid-19: 5 million HCQ tablets shipped from India arrive in Canada
May 05, 2020 14:21 IST
Train with more than 1,100 labourers, pilgrims reaches Bengal from Rajasthan
May 05, 2020 14:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.