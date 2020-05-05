Dates for remaining CBSE board exams to be announced soon: HRD Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal conducted a webinar on Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday to address the queries of the students on education-related issues during the Covid-19 lockdown. Among the queries raised many were related to CBSE Board exams.

Talking to the students the Minister said the dates for the remaining CBSE board examinations will be announced within a day or two .

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that it will be conducting the Class X and XII board exams for only 29 main subjects which are essential for the promotion and crucial for admission in higher education institutions.