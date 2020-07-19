Sections
Home / Education / Daughter of a domestic help and a tailor tops Jharkhand JAC 12th arts exam, wants to become journalist

Daughter of a domestic help and a tailor tops Jharkhand JAC 12th arts exam, wants to become journalist

Nandita Haripal, daughter of a tailor father and domestic help mother, who topped the arts stream of Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 exams, said she aspires to become a journalist.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 14:12 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Jamshedpur

Nandital Haripal of Jamshedpur (ANI)

Nandita Haripal, daughter of a tailor father and domestic help mother, who topped the arts stream of Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 exams, said she aspires to become a journalist.

“I was surprised when I heard the news. I didn’t expect I would top the state exams. I want to become a journalist,” said the student of Jamshedpur Women’s College.

When asked about her study methods, Nandita said, “I regularly attended classes, made a study schedule and studied at home. Apart from this, I also attended a coaching class. I want to become a journalist in the future.”“My parents have always been supportive of our studies. They do not let financial constraints affect our studies. Nobody should consider him or herself weak. It is not necessary that one succeeds only by taking tuitions. However, they must attend classes regularly,” she said.

Regarding her daughter’s success, her father Rajesh Haripal said, “I will leave no stone unturned to help her study further. Parents must support their children in their studies and not put pressure on them.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fortis Hospital staffer murdered after altercation in Mohali
Jul 19, 2020 14:45 IST
Rajasthan crisis: Congress hits back at BJP with demand for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Jul 19, 2020 14:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 60 million mark
Jul 19, 2020 14:43 IST
Timing, temperament, commitment is unbelievable: Akmal lauds Ind batsman
Jul 19, 2020 14:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.