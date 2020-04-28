DBT JRF 2020 registration process underway, apply till May 18

The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, has invited online applications for Biotechnology Eligibility Test 2020 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BET 2020 online at rcb.res.in on or before May 18, 2020. The online application process had started on April 20, 2020.

DBT will be tentatively conducting the BET 2020 on June 30, 2020, at various examination centres. The question paper and answer key will be displayed on the official website on June 30, 2020. The department will be accepting the representation of any discrepancy in the question paper and answer key till July 3, 2020. The results of BET 2020 is scheduled to be declared on July 20.

Candidates who clear the BET 2020 examination will be awarded DBT-Junior Research Fellowship” (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology and Life Sciences.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should have an M.Sc./ M.Tech./ M.V.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ B.E./ B.Tech. in any discipline of Biotechnology, M.Sc./ M.Tech. Bioinformatics/ Computational Biology, students admitted under DBT supported Postgraduate Teaching Programs. M.Sc. Life Science/ Bioscience/ Zoology/ Botany/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry/ Biophysics and Masters in Allied areas of Biology/Life Sciences. Candidates appearing in the final year examination are also eligible to apply.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the general and EWS category should be up to 28 years as on the last date of the application.

Age relaxation of up to 5 years (33 years) for SC/ ST/ Differently Abled/ Women candidates and up to 3 years (31 years) for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates.

Application fee:

Candidates from the general, OBC and EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1000, while for the SC/ ST/ Differently abled applicants, the online registration fee is Rs 250.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

