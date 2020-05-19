Sections
Home / Education / DDU Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies for senior residents on offer

DDU Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies for senior residents on offer

The hospital will conduct a walk-in-interview for the recruitment of Senior Resident on May 26 and 27, 2020, from 9:30 am to 11:30 pm, in Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DDU Recruitment 2020. (Shutterstock)

The Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital on Monday invited applications for the recruitment of Senior Resident in various departments on its official website.

The hospital will conduct a walk-in-interview for the recruitment of Senior Resident on May 26 and 27, 2020, from 9:30 am to 11:30 pm, in Administrative Block, 1st Floor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies of Senior Residents in various departments. Out of which, 10 vacancies are for General Surgery, 9 each for Anaesthesia, Obs and Gynae, 8 each for Pediatrics, and Radiology, 5 for Medicine, and 1 each for Psychiatry, and Forensic Science departments.

A candidate should not exceed the age limit of 37 years as on the date of interview. The age limit is relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST candidates.



“Candidate must have valid DMC Registration with PG degree/Diploma or applied for on the date of Interview, joining after interview is subject to valid DMC Registration Certificate. Candidate has to produce his/her DMC Registration Certificate for joining,” reads the recruitment notice.

The candidates should bring their application, 02 passport size photos, Matriculation and Sr. Secondary Certificate, MBBS degree and Mark sheets, MD/DNB/Diploma, Mark sheets and Certificate, Residence Proof & DMC Certificate, Experience (if any), on the date of the walk-in-interview.

For more information, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DDU Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies for senior residents on offer
May 19, 2020 12:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda hails J-K govt’s move to define domicile rules and all the latest news
May 19, 2020 12:59 IST
SC rejects CBI probe into Arnab FIR, extends protection by 3 weeks
May 19, 2020 12:56 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his father’s birthday
May 19, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.