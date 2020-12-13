Sections
Decision on reopening schools in Pune next month

Decision on reopening schools will be taken after a review meeting on January 3, it said.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:36 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Pune

Representational image. (PTI file)

Theschools in Pune city will remain closed for now in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation will be reviewed next month, the civic body said on Saturday.

The decision not to reopen schools this month was taken after consulations with parents, it added.

