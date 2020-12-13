Decision on reopening schools in Pune next month
Decision on reopening schools will be taken after a review meeting on January 3, it said.
Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:36 IST
Theschools in Pune city will remain closed for now in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation will be reviewed next month, the civic body said on Saturday.
The decision not to reopen schools this month was taken after consulations with parents, it added.