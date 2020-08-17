Sections
Home / Education / Decision to conduct final year exams to protect students’ future: Education Minister

Decision to conduct final year exams to protect students’ future: Education Minister

Union minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday said the decision by the UGC to carry out final year examinations has been taken while keeping in mind the future of students.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:27 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (PTI)

Union minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday said the decision by the UGC to carry out final year examinations has been taken while keeping in mind the future of students.

“The decision has been taken keeping the future of students in mind. It was done so that students do not face any difficulty in future. The universities have been given the option of conducting the examination in online, offline or blended mode,” he said during his interaction with the Vice Chancellors of different universities. Pokhriyal said the New Education Policy will strengthen India’s position as a leader on the global stage.

“We have aimed to increase GER to 50 pc by 2035, it’s a huge target we have to achieve which would mean enrolling 3.5 crores more students,” Pokhriyal said.

“This NEP 2020 is the foundation of nation-building. I urge you to plan how research can be improved. We have always been in favour of giving autonomy to universities, in the phased manner we are looking at how to improve the 45,000 degree colleges and give them autonomy. Right now only 8,000 colleges have the autonomy, but in the phased manner this will be increased,” he added.



On July 6, the UGC issued exam- related guidelines asking universities to complete the final year, final semester examination by September end in offline, online or blended mode.

Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging the guidelines and seeking cancellation of final year exams.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune’s first sero survey reports 51.5% seroprevalence of antibodies against Sar-Cov-2 virus
Aug 17, 2020 22:25 IST
Delhi University physical exam for final year students to begin from September 14 : High Court
Aug 17, 2020 22:21 IST
Hyderabad revenue intelligence sleuths bust Rs 97 crore worth narcotics racket
Aug 17, 2020 22:18 IST
Shweta Pandit shares happy memories with grandfather Pandit Jasraj
Aug 17, 2020 22:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.