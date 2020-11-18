Decks cleared for appointment of remaining 37,723 assistant teachers in UP

The state government will now be able to wrap up the recruitment process for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh, after the Supreme Court passed an order in favour of the government, said an official.

The UP government had already issued appointment letters to 31,277 successful candidates last month. Now, the remaining 37,723 candidates will get their appointment letters soon as part of the process for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers initiated in December 2018.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order with regard to the recruitment of assistant teachers. He said shiksha mitras who did not get an opportunity, will get another chance. He asked the basic education department to seek approval from the Election Commission of India to issue appointment letters to the selected candidates at the earliest.

UP basic education minister Satish Chand Dwivedi said, “The SC verdict will have a far-reaching effect in providing quality education to students in government primary schools. Children of farmers and labourers will have access to quality education. We have already recruited 31,227 selected candidates against the 69,000 posts advertised as per the SC order.”

“I congratulate all those candidates who were eagerly waiting for their appointment letters. Now, the remaining over 37,000 vacant posts will be filled as per the SC order. The court has also ordered to give one more opportunity to shiksha mitras. We have no problem with that as well. In our next recruitment drive, shiksha mitras will be given one more opportunity,” said the minister said in a video message.

Last month, the UP government gave appointment letters to 31,277 assistant teachers. Of these, 15,933 were general category candidates, 8,513 OBC, 6,615 SC and 216 scheduled tribe candidates.

TIMELINE

Dec 1, 2018: The state government issued a notification of vacant posts and on December 6, 2018, the posts were advertised.

Jan 6, 2019: The examination for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers was held.

Jan 7, 2019: The passing criterion was revised to 65% (97 out of 150 marks) for general candidates and 60% (90 out of 150 marks) for reserved category candidates.

Mar 29, 2019: Hearing the case, the court gave its verdict in favour of the candidates and set 40% and 45%, for reserved and general category candidates, respectively.

May 6, 2020: HC disposed of the case by upholding the state government’s revised eligibility criteria of passing reserved and general category candidates (60 and 65% marks) in the examination.

May 12, 2020: The result was declared. A total of 1.46 lakh candidates - 36.6% - were declared as having qualified.

May 13, 2020: The counselling schedule was announced for appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers to be recruited according to the merit and districts of their choices and vacancies available.

Between June 3 and 6, 2020: The counselling of selected candidates and verification of their documents was scheduled to be held.