DEE Assam final results for assistant teacher posts released at dee.assam.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared for the DEE Assam Assistant Teacher examinations can download their results online at dee.assam.gov.in.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindiustan Times New Delhi

DEE Assam final results for assistant teacher posts. (Screengrab )

The Office of Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam (DEE) has released the final result for the post of Assistant Teacher of LP and UP Schools on its official website.

The directorate had conducted the Assistant Teacher Document Verification from March 1 to 8, 2020 at various districts spread across the state.

Direct link to check the DEE final result for the post of Assistant Teacher of LP and UP Schools.



How to check DEE final result for the post of Assistant Teacher of LP and UP Schools:



1. Visit the official website at dee.assam.gov.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “”Final Select List of Regular Teachers of LP and UP Schools”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the Pdf file for the district which you had applied

5. The final result will appear on the display screen

6. Scroll down and check your results

7. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

