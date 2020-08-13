Sections
Home / Education / Defence Minister inaugurates HAL-IISc skill development centre in Karnataka

Defence Minister inaugurates HAL-IISc skill development centre in Karnataka

The centre will impart skills to various beneficiaries ranging from local community members to high-end engineering professionals to usher true ‘Make-in-India, said Madhavan.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:30 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the HAL-IISc Skill Development Centre (SDC) established at Indian Institute of Science’s Challakere campus in Chitradurga district, 225 km from here, through a video conference on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said knowledge is power and a skilled workforce is basic necessity for innovation and creativity, according to a statement issued by Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The SDC is a sound example of synergistic collaboration between the country’s flagship aerospace giant and the best in class premier academia, Singh was quoted as saying.

Top officials present on the occasion included Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Dr.



Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar, HAL CMD R Madhavan,, Director (HR), HAL, Alok Verma and IISc Director Prof. G Rangarajan.

The centre will impart skills to various beneficiaries ranging from local community members to high-end engineering professionals to usher true ‘Make-in-India, said Madhavan.

“We are grateful to HAL for supporting us and partnering with us on this critical national initiative,” said Prof. Rangarajan.

We eagerly look forward to working closely with HAL, to realise our shared vision of training hundreds of aspiring young workers and professionals from across the country.” The goal of the SDC is to create a large pool of trained personnel to address “vital skill development gaps in India, crucial for economic growth and self-sufficiency”, the statement said.

“It is a natural outgrowth of a successful training programme for rural science and mathematics teachers that IISc initiated in 2011 at the Challakere campus,” it said.

The IISc approached HAL in 2016 with its proposal and HAL agreed to fund and support the initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The MoU for establishing the centre, with an outlay of Rs 73.7 crore was signed on March 28, 2016 and construction began on October 27 the same year. The SDC is located on 1,500 acres of land provided by the Government of Karnataka during IISc’s centenary year celebrations in 2008, it was stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Supreme Court orders status quo on Faridkot royal property worth ₹20,000 crore
Aug 13, 2020 17:04 IST
Maharashtra: Three more policemen die of Covid-19, toll rises to 124
Aug 13, 2020 17:02 IST
Stone crushing unit owner in Telangana ties 15-year-old boy, thrashes him for skipping work
Aug 13, 2020 17:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Never disputed Ashok Gehlot’s leadership, says Vishvendra Singh and all the latest news
Aug 13, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.