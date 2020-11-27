Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Delhi court grants custody parole to Jamia student Asif Tanha to appear in exam

Delhi court grants custody parole to Jamia student Asif Tanha to appear in exam

A Delhi court has granted three day custody parole to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots earlier this year, to appear in examination due in December.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:17 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Delhi court has granted three day custody parole to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots earlier this year, to appear in examination due in December.

The parole was granted to Tanha for December 4, 5 and 7 to appear in compartment/ supplementary exams of BA Persian (Hons).

The court also directed the Jail Superintendent to provide necessary assistance in terms of the teaching material for the examinations of the accused.

The court said that clearing the exams was necessary for Tanha to pursue MA in Persian, and that leniency must be shown to the accused by allowing him to appear for the said exams.



“Thus, in the present facts of the case, the court deems it fit to allow the accused on custody parole for appearing in the said examination.  “Accordingly, custody parole is granted to the accused Asif Iqbal Tanha on December 4, 5 and 7, as per rule,” the judge said.

Tanha was arrested on May 19 in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and itsprotesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari
Nov 27, 2020 19:45 IST
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 18:17 IST
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Nov 27, 2020 21:01 IST
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
Nov 27, 2020 19:39 IST

latest news

BJP trying to destabilise my govt: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Nov 27, 2020 21:06 IST
Pune reports 897 new Covid cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours
Nov 27, 2020 21:06 IST
Thai pro-democracy protesters warn of possible military coup
Nov 27, 2020 21:06 IST
I am black and white. I’ll never be grey in my life: The Maradona legacy
Nov 27, 2020 21:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.