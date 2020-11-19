Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Delhi Covid hospitals allowed to engage MBBS students, interns to assist duty doctors

Delhi Covid hospitals allowed to engage MBBS students, interns to assist duty doctors

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday allowed COVID-19 designated hospitals to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns, and BDS doctors to assist duty doctors in controlling the pandemic.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 16:43 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday allowed COVID-19 designated hospitals to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns, and BDS doctors to assist duty doctors in controlling the pandemic.

According to an official order, the fourth-year and fifth-year MBBS students and dental doctors will assist duty doctors at the honorarium of Rs 1,000 for an 8-hour shift and Rs 2,000 for a 12-hour shift per day.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand of ICU beds and medical HR in the hospitals of GNCTD Delhi for management of COVID-19, all MDs/Directors of COVID Hospitals of GNCTD are permitted to engage 4th and 5th-year MBBS students, Interns and BDS pass doctors to assist the duty doctors at the honorarium of Rs 1,000 (8 hrs shift) and Rs 2,000 (12 hrs shift) per day by exercising powers delegated to them Under Section 50 of Disaster Management Act,” the order said.

The Delhi government, in its order, also said that in the case of interns, the honorarium would be over and above their stipend.

This comes as the COVID-19 tally in the national capital crossed the five lakh mark on Wednesday with 7,486 new cases. The city recorded 131 fatalities over the last 24 days, the highest number of deaths in a single day, pushing the death toll in the city to 7,943.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Nov 19, 2020 15:32 IST
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Nov 19, 2020 16:33 IST
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Nov 19, 2020 14:39 IST
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Nov 19, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Padre Media acquires leading India-based consumer tech site and YouTube channel Guiding Tech
Nov 19, 2020 16:47 IST
Sonakshi Sinha: I don’t enjoy being the centre of attention
Nov 19, 2020 16:45 IST
Sikandar Kher shares post asking for work
Nov 19, 2020 16:47 IST
Delhi Covid hospitals allowed to engage MBBS students, interns to assist duty doctors
Nov 19, 2020 16:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.