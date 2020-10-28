Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Delhi government adds 1,330 new seats to 9 courses at IP University

Delhi government adds 1,330 new seats to 9 courses at IP University

The new seats will be added to IP University affiliated colleges, to nine existing courses at the undergraduate as well as graduate level.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 20:44 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

IP University. (HT file )

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced the addition of over 1,300 new seats for nine courses at IP University from this year.

“Though corona continues to affect daily lives, there’s good news for students who have graduated from school this year and want to pursue higher education,” Sisodia announced during a press conference.

“Delhi Government has added 1,330 new seats for nine existing courses at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (IP) University for the academic session 2020-21,” he added.

The new seats will be added to IP University affiliated colleges, to nine existing courses at the undergraduate as well as graduate level.

“Out of these 1,330 seats, maximum seats have been allotted to B.tech with a total of 630 seats,” Sisodia said. The additional seats for the nine courses have been allotted to -- B.Voc (20 seats), BBA (120 seats), B.com (220 seats), BA Economics (120 seats), BCA (90 seats), MBA (60 seats), Msc. Yoga (15 seats), and M.Voc (55 seats).

“The (introduction of) additional seats is an effort to offer new opportunities to students during an extremely difficult year,” Sisodia said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST
MI vs RCB Live: Ishan, Surya keep RCB on their toes
Oct 28, 2020 21:56 IST
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Oct 28, 2020 20:45 IST

latest news

US charges 8 in alleged Chinese surveillance effort in US
Oct 28, 2020 21:51 IST
Let it remain free country: SC after police summon woman over Facebook post
Oct 28, 2020 21:50 IST
‘Where do you tweet about #TwitterDown,’ ask tweeple over outage
Oct 28, 2020 21:49 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump’s potential paths to victory on November 3
Oct 28, 2020 21:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.