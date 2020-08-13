Sections
Home / Education / Delhi govt’s free coaching scheme for meritorious students to resume soon: Minister

Delhi govt’s free coaching scheme for meritorious students to resume soon: Minister

Coaching classes under the ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna’ for this session had started in March. “But the pandemic disrupted the classes,” said Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:42 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Hindustan Times)

Free coaching for meritorious students under a Delhi government scheme has hit COVID-19 roadblock, but efforts are on to resume the classes soon, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Thursday. Coaching classes under the ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna’ for this session had started in March. “But the pandemic disrupted the classes,” he said.

Around 15,000 seats have been reserved in 46 reputed coaching institutions under the scheme this year, the minister said.

Online classes could not be started as it is difficult to monitor how many students are taking them. Also, many students don’t have a laptop or mobile phone. So, this puts them at a disadvantage, Gautam said.

“We want to start the classes as soon as possible. If the Centre allows, we can start in September,” he said.



The Delhi government had last year expanded the scheme to include all children who have passed Class X and XII from the national capital and whose annual family income is less than ₹8 lakh.

Earlier, the scheme was only for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category.

The maximum financial assistance a student can avail under it was also increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Students can avail the scheme to prepare for examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, banks and insurance companies and to prepare for medical and engineering pre-examinations.

Last year, 4,953 students got free coaching under the scheme.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

21.07 lakh people travelled domestically by air this July, 82.3% lower than July 2019
Aug 13, 2020 19:13 IST
Bombay HC grants bail to juvenile sentenced for raping a minor on grounds that his future might be ruined
Aug 13, 2020 19:15 IST
SC declines stay on merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
Aug 13, 2020 19:08 IST
Russia not world’s first to develop coronavirus vaccine: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Aug 13, 2020 19:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.