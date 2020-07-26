Delhi govt to launch job portal, special programme to generate more employment opportunities

Sections
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a job portal in the next few days, where the companies looking to hire and job seekers can register themselves.

By Press Trust of India

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said the AAP government will launch a special programme to generate more employment opportunities in the city, a move aimed at reviving the capital’s economy, which was affected due to the lockdown.

The labour and employment minister told PTI that as part of the special programme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a job portal in the next few days, where the companies looking to hire and job seekers can register themselves.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will soon come out with a slew of reforms to revive the national capital’s economy, which has been adversely affected due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said, adding that many migrant workers have moved out of Delhi and several people have lost their jobs due to the shutdown.

“We have decided to aggressively run a special programme to generate more employment opportunities.



“In the next few days, the government will launch a job portal, which will act as a common platform for both employers and job seekers,” Rai said.

He said after the lockdown, many people are facing difficulties in finding jobs and the portal, where they can post their details and requirements in accordance with their qualification, will be very helpful for them.

“We have managed to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. Now there is a need to bring the city’s economy back on the fast track.

“After the launch of the portal, people will not need to apply for jobs at several places. The government will ensure that maximum applicants get employment,” the minister said.

Earlier this month, the city government had formed a 12-member expert committee to explore economic reform measures in order to help businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The panel is carrying out a comprehensive analysis and putting forward suggestions regarding measures that should be initiated by various departments, autonomous bodies, local bodies and the MCDs to help people and businesses during the pandemic.

