Sections
Home / Education / Delhi HC allows student to withdraw plea against UGC exam guidelines as case pending in SC

Delhi HC allows student to withdraw plea against UGC exam guidelines as case pending in SC

Justice Jayant Nath, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, also granted liberty to the student to approach the Supreme Court with his plea.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:11 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Delhi High Court.(Mint file)

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed a student to withdraw the plea challenging UGC guidelines making it mandatory for colleges to conduct final year exams by September-end as the issue is pending before the Supreme Court.

Justice Jayant Nath, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, also granted liberty to the student to approach the Supreme Court with his plea.

“Granting leave and liberty as sought, the petition is dismissed as withdrawn,” the court said.

The plea filed by final year Delhi University student Kabir Sachdeva challenged the guidelines of July 6, making it mandatory for colleges to conduct exams for the final year students by the end of September this year via offline, online or a blended method in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Advocate Manik Dogra, representing Sachdeva, informed the high court that similar petitions challenging the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) are also filed in the Supreme Court and a better recourse would be to approach the apex court now.

Advocate Apoorv Kurup, representing the UGC, said the matter is listed before the apex court on Friday and they have been asked to file response to the petitions.

The high court had earlier sought response of the Centre, the UGC and Delhi University on the petition which has also challenged an office memorandum of July 6 passed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development, Department of Higher Education, providing instructions for conducting the exams along with standard operating procedures for conducting the exams.

“In times of a global pandemic the respondent no. 1 (HRD Ministry) and 2 (UGC) have placed irrational weightage on academic evaluation and completely neglected the importance of lives of thousands of students. The UGC has also acted in contravention and beyond powers conferred upon them under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956,” said the plea, filed through advocates Dhruv Pande and Randeep Sachdeva.

It sought to direct the authorities to promote final year students on the basis of average of the marks obtained in previous years and internal assessment in the present year.

On July 6, the UGC had issued revised exam guidelines mandating to hold final examinations in colleges and universities by the end of September stating that the academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students were linked to exams.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi HC allows student to withdraw plea against UGC exam guidelines as case pending in SC
Jul 30, 2020 14:11 IST
Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya review: Tale of common man’s revenge
Jul 30, 2020 14:10 IST
Scientists map how coronavirus spreads indoor via aerosol
Jul 30, 2020 14:09 IST
Yaara is a story of friendship that tugs the right emotional chords
Jul 30, 2020 14:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.