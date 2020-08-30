Delhi Lt Governor gives nod to hold JEE, NEET exams in city: Sources

Sections
A proposal for holding JEE and NEET exams in Delhi was put forth in the last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which was attended by the L-G and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sources in the Delhi govt said.

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given permission for holding JEE and NEET exams in the city, despite objection raised by the Delhi government in view of student safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said on Saturday.

“The Delhi government in its file sent to the L-G on Saturday recommended not to hold the exams in view of safety of students. Delhi Chief Minister had also decided against holding JEE and NEET in view of the pandemic. However, the L-G returned the file giving his permission to hold the exams,” sources said.

