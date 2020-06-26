Sections
Home / Education / Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31 due to Covid-19: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31 due to Covid-19: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Education Minister announced the decision after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (HT)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the coronavirus situation.

The Education Minister announced the decision after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.

“Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31,” Sisodia said.

Government and private schools officials had earlier said that with the growing number of cases of infections in the national capital, chances of calling students to school are bleak for July.



While junior classes (nursery to class 8) had a summer break from May 11, classes for the rest closed from May 29. With the whole country going into a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections on March 25, schools too were shut.

(with inputs from PTI)

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ICAI to file affidavit on plea regarding CA exams, SC to hear on June 29
Jun 26, 2020 20:09 IST
Pawar calls for action against hospitals for charging high fees
Jun 26, 2020 20:09 IST
Man finds ring on Florida beach, turns out it was lost 18 years ago
Jun 26, 2020 20:08 IST
Kashmiri girl features in Hyderabad school textbook for campaign to clean Dal Lake
Jun 26, 2020 20:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.