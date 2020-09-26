Delhi University admissions 2020-21: All you need to know

The university has received as many as 353, 918 applications for approximately 70,000 undergraduate seats so far. This is a jump of around 100,000 applications from last year when the university received 258,388 applications. (Representational Photo/HT File)

Delhi University (DU) on Friday announced that the first cutoff list for admission to several undergraduate courses for the academic session 2020-21 will be released on October 12.The academic session for first-year students is scheduled to begin from November 18.

The admission process in DU has been delayed by over three months this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the first cutoff list was announced on June 28. The highest cutoff last year was set by Hindu College—99% for BA (Hons) in Political Science.

Here is everything you need to know about the admission process this year

1. According to the admission schedule released by DU’s admission department, there are five cutoff lists scheduled this year. However, in case seats remain vacant , more cutoff lists will be released. The admissions under the first cutoff list will be conducted between October 12 and 14.

2. There will be a three-day admission window for each cutoff list. The second cutoff list is scheduled to be released on October 19. The third, fourth and fifth cutoff lists will be released on October 26, November 2 and November 9, respectively.

3. A special cutoff list will be released on November 18 for vacant seats and admissions will be conducted between November 18 and 20.

4. Once a cutoff list is released, eligible colleges and courses will automatically appear on the admissions portal. Aspirants can select the course and college of their choice.

5. The college will then verify the documents of the applicants online and approve the admission.The applicants can pay the fee online to complete the process. To ensure social distancing norms, the university has done away with physical verification of documents for which students would have had to visit colleges.Colleges will do the final verification whenever campuses reopen and offline classes commence.

6. The cutoff can be calculated based on the “best of four” subject marks scored in Class 12 board exams. For some courses, there may be certain mandatory subjects in the list of “best of four”. Candidates will have to check the prospectus to confirm.

7. The University has also announced dates for admission to entrance-based undergraduate and postgraduate courses. While undergraduate admissions will begin from October 19, postgraduate admissions will start from October 26.

8. This year, the University has also skipped trials for admission under the sports and extra-curricular activities (ECA) quota and decided to enrol students based on self-attested merit certificates. In DU colleges, 5% supernumerary seats are reserved under these two categories collectively for each course.

9. The University has also allowed students with disabilities to apply using disability certificates from any hospital instead of only government hospitals since a majority of them are reserved for Covid-19 patients. Last year, only 27 government hospitals across Delhi were designated to issue disability certificates under the new Central Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, for 21 conditions.

10. This year, due to a high number of applicants, the cutoff is expected to be higher.