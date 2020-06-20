Delhi University admissions 2020: Registration process begins, check details

Delhi University on Saturday started the registration process for admission online to its various undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD courses. Applicants will get a two-week window ending on July 4 to register for the courses. Last year, the applicants got over a three-week window from May 30 to June 22 to register for admissions.

The bulletin of information has been uploaded on the university’s website --- du.ac.in. The registration portal has also been opened.

The university’s Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai on Saturday that the admission process this time will be “contact-less” and completely online. “The University had been planning this for quite some time but the Covid-19 pandemic catalyzed the process,” she said during an online press conference.

While candidates in previous years could visit the university and colleges to clarify their doubts or follow the admission procedures, this time around everything will be carried out online.

“We had a link with CBSE portal to verify marksheets online. This time, we have written to all educational boards across the country to give share the link of the portal where their results will be announced so that colleges can verify the marksheets easily,” she said.

In order to make the process easier for students, the university shares a Bulletin of information every year which can be used to address their queries. However, the Open Day events held every year on campus will not be taking place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to maintain social distancing.

“We have dedicated helpline desks at the university and college level where students can post in their queries. We will also be conducting webinars guiding students through the process,” Bagai said.

The admissions committee, however, is yet to release the tentative schedule for cut-offs or admissions.

Bagai explained that this is due to the uncertainty over CBSE results. “Earlier we were told that the CBSE results were likely to come around August 15 after they conducted their pending class 12 exams between July 1 and 15. Since the Supreme Court has asked CBSE to look for other alternatives, there is a possibility that the results might be declared sooner. We will release our tentative schedule by second of third week of July when things are clearer,” she said.