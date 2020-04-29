Delhi University conducts webinar on Covid-19 for visually impaired students

Sections
Based on the webinar, titled ‘COVID-19 and the Challenges of the Visually Impaired’, the university plans to prepare a policy document concerning interventions required for the visually impaired, to be circulated in public domain and for implementation, the varsity said.

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

File photo of visually impaired students appearing in an exam (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The Delhi University on Tuesday conducted a webinar on COVID-19 for visually impaired students to help them deal with the problems they are facing due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The university has nearly 3,000 students with disabilities.

Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi assured the visually impaired students and the faculty members that the university will make all possible efforts to ensure that difficulties being faced by them with respect to academic and other issues due to change in content-delivery methods, are addressed with utmost sensitivity, it said.



