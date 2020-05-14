Sections
Delhi University extends date to fill examination form, check details

Earlier, the last date to fill the examination forms was May 15, 2020, which is now being extended.

Updated: May 14, 2020 14:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (unsplash )

In view of the coronavirus lockdown, the Delhi University (DU) has extended the last date for filling up the examination form till May 31, 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

According to the notice, if students are facing any problem in filling up the form, they should contact the respective college/institution for resolution. However, if the problem is still not resolved, then the student may send an email at examination.form@exam.du.ac.in.

“Visually challenged students may contact their respective college/institution if they face any problem in filling the form. If the problem is not resolved, they are advised to contact Shri Kapil on 9711754093 or Shri Anand on 9971969562 between 11 am to 4 pm on working days,” reads the notice.



The varsity has also informed that the schedule of examination for the final semester/year will be notified shortly on the university’s official website.

Here’s the direct link to fill the exam form.

