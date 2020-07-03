Sections
Home / Education / Delhi University releases revised datesheet for open book exam 2020, check here

Delhi University releases revised datesheet for open book exam 2020, check here

Delhi University has released the revised datesheet for its open book mode even semester/ final year examinations 2020. The exams will begin from July 10.The subject wise timetable can be downloaded from the official website at du.ac.in.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 11:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DU open book exam revised date sheet out

Delhi University has released the revised datesheet for its open book mode even semester/ final year examinations 2020. The exams were earlier scheduled to begin from July 1 which were postponed. Now, the DU OBE exams for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will begin from July 10. The subject wise timetable can be downloaded from the official website.

The duration for examination is two hours only and one hour can be taken in addition to two hours for downloading question papers and scanning, uploading Answer sheets. The Total duration shall be Three (03) hours. Information given only on the University website i.e. www.du.ac.in shall be considered official .

DU students can also take the mock tests beginning from July 4 online to get the idea of answering the questions in the online exam mode. According to the official notice, Delhi University will conduct a mock test for undergraduate and postgraduate (regular, NCWEB, SOL) students in open book exam mode from July 4 to 8. The timetable for mock tests can be downloaded from the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

“In case of any discrepancy being noticed in the date sheets, the students may send their queries specifying all the relevant details to the Dean (Examinations) at dean_exam@du.ac.in or examviiconduct@gmail.com at the earliest so that the same may be corrected/incorporated accordingly,” the official notice reads.



Click here for DU OBE Revised Datesheet

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Saroj Khan had shared grief on Sushant’s death in last Instagram post
Jul 03, 2020 11:25 IST
Doctor clad in PPE kits grooves to song Garmi, netizens love it. Watch
Jul 03, 2020 11:24 IST
‘Sad, shameful and unfortunate’: Oppn parties attack UP government over Kanpur firing
Jul 03, 2020 11:22 IST
Indian shares hit near four-month highs, record surge in virus cases caps gains
Jul 03, 2020 11:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.