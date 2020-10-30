Delhi University releases revised schedule for PG entrance and merit based admissions

Sections
The Delhi University on Friday released a revised schedule for PG entrance based and merit based admission schedule. Candidates seeking admission in postgraduate courses in Delhi University can check the revised schedule online at du.ac.in.

Oct 30, 2020

According to the schedule, admission process under the first merit list will be done between November 18 and 20. Candidates will be allowed to pay the application fees till November 23.

The classes for post graduate courses will commence from December 1. The admission under second merit list will be held from November 25 to 27 and pay the application fee till November 30. Admission against third merit list will be done from December 2.

