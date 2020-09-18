Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Delhi University sets up Departmental Academic Integrity Panel

Delhi University sets up Departmental Academic Integrity Panel

Delhi University has approved the composition of a Departmental Academic Integrity Panel to look into issues concerning plagiarism and academic integrity.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 08:59 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Delhi University campus

Delhi University has approved the composition of a Departmental Academic Integrity Panel to look into issues concerning plagiarism and academic integrity. There have been allegations of plagiarism against principals of two DU colleges. The varsity is already probing complaints against Zakir Hussain College Principal Masroor Ahmad Beg and Dyal Singh College (Evening) Principal Pawan Sharma.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the varsity said, “This is to bring to your kind notice that the Competent Authority of the University has approved the composition of the Departmental Academic Integrity Panel (DAIP) as per UGC (promotion of academic integrity and prevention of plagiarism in higher educational institutions) Regulations, 2018.” “All the College Principals are hereby informed that the matters concerning Plagiarism and Academic Integrity may be sent to the concerned departments for processing,” it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
Sep 18, 2020 08:50 IST
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Sep 18, 2020 08:13 IST
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Sep 18, 2020 08:02 IST
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Sep 18, 2020 08:01 IST

latest news

Govt to add 4,000 more Janaushadhi stores in next 5 years
Sep 18, 2020 08:55 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers in Punjab to stop trains against Centre’s farm bills and all the latest news
Sep 18, 2020 08:53 IST
IPL 2020: Nitish Rana fancies taking up all-rounder role for KKR
Sep 18, 2020 08:52 IST
She-Hulk: Marvel ropes in Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany for new series
Sep 18, 2020 08:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.