Delhi University to conduct second webinar for UG admissions on June 29, check details

The Delhi University (DU) admission branch will conduct the second webinar for the undergraduate admissions 2020-21 on June 29, 2020 from 11 am to 12 noon. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

This time the webinar will deal with the issue of reservation under various categories. As per the notification, the registration for the second DU live webinar is free of cost. Students aspiring to take admissions in DU can register at the varsity’s official website or Facebook page.

Earlier on June 20, the DU began the online registration process for admission to its various undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD courses. The university’s Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai said that the admission process this time will be “contact-less” and completely online. The decision had been made because of the current Covid-19 situation.

This year, more than 57,312 applicants have registered for admissions to undergraduate courses at Delhi University. While 18,837 had registered online for postgraduate courses and 2,071 registered for PhD.