Sections
Home / Education / Delhi University to conduct second webinar for UG admissions on June 29, check details

Delhi University to conduct second webinar for UG admissions on June 29, check details

As per the notification, the registration for the second DU live webinar is free of cost. Students aspiring to take admissions in DU can register at the varsity’s official website or Facebook page.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DU second webinar to be conducted on June 29. (Screengrab)

The Delhi University (DU) admission branch will conduct the second webinar for the undergraduate admissions 2020-21 on June 29, 2020 from 11 am to 12 noon. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

This time the webinar will deal with the issue of reservation under various categories. As per the notification, the registration for the second DU live webinar is free of cost. Students aspiring to take admissions in DU can register at the varsity’s official website or Facebook page.

Earlier on June 20, the DU began the online registration process for admission to its various undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD courses. The university’s Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai said that the admission process this time will be “contact-less” and completely online. The decision had been made because of the current Covid-19 situation.

This year, more than 57,312 applicants have registered for admissions to undergraduate courses at Delhi University. While 18,837 had registered online for postgraduate courses and 2,071 registered for PhD.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
Jun 28, 2020 14:10 IST
Regret not talking to Sushant when I met him in Mumbai: Shoaib Akhtar
Jun 28, 2020 14:09 IST
Monsoon session of UP Assembly may be held through video conferencing: Speaker
Jun 28, 2020 14:06 IST
Chinese firm CNBG says Covid-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human test
Jun 28, 2020 14:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.