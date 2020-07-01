Demands for cancellation of NIOS 10th, 12th exams getting louder on Twitter

As CBSE and ICSE boards have cancelled the pending board exams, in view of Covid-19 pandemic, and decided to promote students on the basis of previous performances, students of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) are also demanding cancellation of class 10th and 12th exams. Students have been tweeting on the microblogging site Twitter, using hash tag Promote NIOS Students, requesting authorities concerned to cancel their exams.

Originally, NIOS had scheduled to conduct the 10th, 12th examination from March 24 to April 24 which was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to the revised schedule, NIOS Class 10th, 12th exams will be held from July 17 to August 13. The practical exams, scheduled to begin from July 2, have already been postponed till further notice.

“It’s a humble request from all NIOS students Please cancel our exams and promote us so we can take admissions in colleges and start further studies of entrance examinations and exams,” wrote a Twitter user.

“It’s a humble request to our HRD minister #RameshPokhriyalNishank. If CBSE students can be promoted then NIOS board students should also be promoted,” wrote another Twitter user.

“I request to our education system, our education ministers, our government to cancel NIOS Board Exams and promote all NIOS students. We are an human being.we also have a Risk of being Corona patient.Don’t discrimination with us #justice_for_nios_students #cancel_nios_exam,” another wrote on Twitter.

“Why NIOS students are being ignored from such a long time? We too have a future and our lives also matter. Kindly promote all students or if anyone wants to score good marks he/she may be allowed to give exam,” another user wrote on Twitter.