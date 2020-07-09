Sections
Desist from uninformed commentary on CBSE syllabus reduction, says MHRD

The HRD ministry issued the statement in defence of CBSE after the opposition attacked the board over its decision to remove chapters like secularism and nationalism from the syllabus for classes 9-12 for 2020-21.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 14:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday requested all concerned to desist from commenting on the exclusion of some topics from the CBSE syllabus without proper information as they lead to sensationalism.

In a statement issued on its twitter handle, the ministry said, “There has been a lot of uninformed commentary on the exclusion of some topics from #CBSESyllabus. The problem with these comments is that they resort to sensationalism by connecting topics selectively to portray a false narrative.” 

The HRD ministry issued the statement in defence of CBSE after the opposition attacked the board over its decision to remove chapters like secularism and nationalism from the syllabus for classes 9-12 for 2020-21. The HRD minister has also come in support of CBSE’s move by tweeting the same from his account.

The Ministry clarified that the exclusion is a one-time measure for exams in 2020-21 because of the covid-19 pandemic in the country. It said that the decision was aimed at reducing stress on students and was carried out following the advice and recommendations of various experts including the suggestions received from the educationalist through MHRD’s #SyllabusForStudents2020 campaign.



“While it is easy to misconstrue exclusion of 3-4 topics like nationalism, local government, federalism, etc. and build a concocted narrative, a wider perusal of different subjects will show that this exclusion is happening across subjects,” the ministry further said.

“It is our humble request: #Education is our sacred duty towards our children. Let us leave politics out of #education and make our politics more educated,” the ministry added.

CBSE on Wednesday informed about its decision to reduce the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by up to 30% for session 2020-21 due to loss of studies amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. The board in its syllabus rationalisation exercise has dropped chapters on democracy and diversity, demonetization, nationalism, secularism, India’s relations with neighbours and growth of local governments in the country, among others, as per the revised syllabus. Voices are being raised asking CBSE to explain the rationale behind dropping certain chapters from the school curriculum.

