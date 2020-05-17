Despite Covid-19 crisis, Kota coaching claims over 1 lakh offline admissions

Despite the Covid-19 lockdown shock, the Kota Coaching is claiming to enroll over 1 lakh students for offline courses for NEET and IIT-JEE who are presently taking online coaching from their homes but may join offline courses in Kota once normalcy returns.

Admissions starts in Kota coaching from February onwards which goes till July but the incomparable crisis situation of Covid-19 and its lockdown has posed stiff challenges before the Kota coaching industry. However, coaching institutes of Kota are still claiming of getting large number of offline admissions of students, despite the trouble times, who are not coming to Kota now but taking coaching presently through online modes.

Kota coaching witnesses arrival of over 1.50 lakh students from all over the country for coaching of medical and engineering entrance examinations every year but covid-19 lockdown restrictions has compelled students from staying away from coaching city for now, however, still Kota coaching is keeping students interested in Kota coaching despite covid-19 crisis.

Nitesh Kumar Sharma, Head, Media Marketing, Allen Career Institute, Kota, said that “Despite lockdown, students and parents still have trust in the Kota coaching model due to which around 1 lakh coaching students have enrolled themselves for the offline courses in different coaching institutes of Kota so far who cannot come to Kota now due to covid-19 lockdown and are studying online till lockdown”.

“Out of such 1 lakh enrolled students, Allen has witnessed enrolment of around 80000 (80k) students for the offline courses and are presently studying online through online medium but once normalcy will return then students may join offline classes in Kota”, he said.

When JEE and NEET examination dates have been announced in the months of July and August so government may also allow coaching to function in future on return of normalcy, he said.

When asked from another leading coaching institute of Kota, Resonance Eduventures Private Limited about admissions, the Managing Director, Resonance, RK Verma said that “Around 17000 students enrolled themselves for the offline courses of JEE and NEET of Resonance prior announcement of lockdown who are all learning online from their homes presently till lockdown”.

Such students may join offline courses once lockdown is lifted and government allows coaching centres to operate, he said

“Along with over 32000 students enrolled in Resonance last year who would appear for NEET and JEE this year and 17000 newly enrolled students of current year, a total of over 50000 students are taking coaching presently through online mode”, he claimed.

Other coaching institutes of Kota are also not behind in offline admissions. Pramod Maheshwari, Chairman and Managing Director of Career Point Coaching Institute, said that these are unprecedented times of crisis and there has been a certain dip in admissions due to covid-19 crisis but even then there are around 45000 students who have enrolled for offline courses of the institute but taking lessons online presently due to lockdown.

“These students of our institute will have the option of joining the institute for offline classes on termination of covid-19 crisis”, he said.

Motion Institute of Kota is also claiming of offline and online admissions. Director of Motion Institute of Kota, Nitin Vijay said “Around 2000 students enrolled for offline courses prior lockdown at Kota center and around 5000 students for online courses”.

Vibrant Academy of Kota also has registered offline admissions. Senior Manager, Vibrant Academy, Kota, Rakesh Sharma says “Although 4000 students enrolled with our institute for offline courses of NEET and IIT-JEE in currnt academic session so far but all are learning through online modes”.