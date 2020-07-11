Detailed SOP prepared for conducting exams amid COVID-19: Union HRD Minister

Sections
In wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 25, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have remained closed.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:17 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)

Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday said the HRD Ministry has prepared a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in association with Home Ministry and Health Ministry, for conducting examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the SOPs have been prepared to avoid any inconvenience to the students.

“The Ministry of Human Resource Development has prepared a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in association with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health for conducting examinations with precaution due to COVID-19 status,”

“It is paramount for us to ensure students’ health. Safety, fairness, and equal opportunity for exams are important. Ensuring the academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students is also important,” he added.



The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that schools, colleges, educational/training institutions will be opened after consultation with States and UTs during the second phase of Unlock 1.

