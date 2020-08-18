Sections
DGE Tamil Nadu 12th answersheet scanned copy released; application for revaluation begins

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(PTI)

Directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu has released the scanned copy of answer sheets of class 12th examination on its official website. Students who have applied to obtain the scanned copies of their answer sheets can download the same from the website- dge.tn.gov.in, or find a direct link below.

DGE Tamil Nadu had declared the class 12th results on July 16 in which 92.34% students passed. According to the official release, a total of 7,20,209 out of the 7,79,931 students have passed the intermediate exam this year.

In order to ensure transparency in the evaluation process, the DGE asked the students to send applications if they want to obtain the scanned copies of their answerbook. Candidates will have to key in their roll number and date of birth.

Click here to obtain the scanned copies of Class 12th answersheet



DGE Tamil Nadu has also opened the window to apply for re-totaling and revaluation if they are not satisfied with their marks.



Click here to apply for re- totalling or revaluation

For re-totalling of papers, candidates will have to pay Rs.205/- each and Rs.305/-for Biology.

The following discrepancies alone will be taken in re-totalling

1. Total mistake in marks.

2. Answers are valued but marks not awarded.

3. Marks awarded but not posted in the front page.

4. Unvalued answers.

5. Difference of marks between answer scripts and provisional mark sheet.

Norms for Re-totalling the valued answer scripts:

1. In Re-totalling, the marks already awarded will be re-totalled question-wise and page-wise.

2. Unvalued answers will be considered for awarding of marks.

3. If the candidate claims for awarding more marks for any answer, his/her request will not be considered.

4. If there is any increase of marks, a new mark certificate will be issued to the candidate by cancelling the earlier one accordingly.

