DHSE Kerala SAY plus two results 2020 declared at keralaresults.nic.in, get direct links here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on Wednesday declared the Save a Year (SAY) Plus Two Results 2020 on its official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DHSE Kerala SAY result 2020 declared (HT file)

Direct link to check Kerala VHSE SAY plus two result

Kerala DHSE SAY/ IMP result 2020

Kerala DHSE NSQF result 2020

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2020:

Vist the official website kerelaresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link for DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2020 or VHSE SAY EXAM RESULTS - 2020 or NSQF Result 2020

Key in your roll number to login

Download and take the print out of the results.

