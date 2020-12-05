Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Diploma courses on engineering to be recast: Karnataka Deputy CM

Diploma courses on engineering to be recast: Karnataka Deputy CM

Speaking to reporters here, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said the current courses do not provide students employment.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 08:54 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. (Twitter )

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said diploma course on engineering would be radically changed to suit the job market.

Speaking to reporters here, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said the current courses do not provide students employment.

He said annually 40,000 final year students in the state pass out, of which even 20 per cent do not get jobs.

According to him, the present courses have become obsolete and irrelevant to the present-day industries.

He said he would initiate discussion with all the stakeholders, including industries, on the needs of the job market.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Dec 05, 2020 09:32 IST
Centre, farmers to meet for 5th round of talks as farm laws stir continues
Dec 05, 2020 08:36 IST
Economy bottoming out; rebound not broad-based
Dec 05, 2020 03:05 IST
‘Will bring a no-trust motion against govt for failing farmers’, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Dec 05, 2020 04:06 IST

latest news

Widespread snowfall likely in the hills due to western disturbances
Dec 05, 2020 09:42 IST
Government asks for mandatory warning message with online gaming ads
Dec 05, 2020 09:40 IST
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Dec 05, 2020 09:32 IST
Chhetri’s penalty strike gives Bengaluru FC first win in ISL
Dec 05, 2020 09:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.