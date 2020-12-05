Diploma courses on engineering to be recast: Karnataka Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said diploma course on engineering would be radically changed to suit the job market.

Speaking to reporters here, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said the current courses do not provide students employment.

He said annually 40,000 final year students in the state pass out, of which even 20 per cent do not get jobs.

According to him, the present courses have become obsolete and irrelevant to the present-day industries.

He said he would initiate discussion with all the stakeholders, including industries, on the needs of the job market.