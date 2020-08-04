Divya Shakti of Bihar cracks UPSC civil services exam 2019 in second attempt, bags AIR-79

Full of all vim and vigour, about 28-year-old Divya Shakti, who notched up 79th rank in union public service commission (UPSC) examinations, on Tuesday felt that human potentiality is inexhaustible and said like any other walk of lives, time has left scope for the improvement in the administration.

“There is no gain saying the fact that pools of talents have rendered their services for the nation and brought about sea changes in our country. Still I believe, time leaves huge scope of improvement. The technological innovations are going to help the future administrative officers a great deal in making a mark for themselves,” said Divya Shakti, who cracked the examination in second attempt.

When asked if she was confident of securing ranks in top 100 finalist, she was somewhat forthright. “This is beauty of UPSC. Even the number one ranker does not know where he or she stands. I couldn’t clear my preliminary in my first attempt either,” she put it straight.

Born and brought up in a doctor’s family, Divya opted for PCM (physics, chemistry mathematics) in after her matriculation, choosing to avoid biology, a subject sin quo non to become a doctor, at tender age itself. “All of our siblings have liberty to do what we wanted to study and all three of us are now settled in professions other than medicos,” said Divya Shakti, who did her master in economics in 2016.

Divya’s parents are on cloud nine today. “Her success means a lot and is also full of learning experiences. As a guardian, I believe we should never impose our decisions. Every sincere student is his or her best judge and guardian should cooperate and enlighten the dream they nurse. Whatever the decisions she has taken are hers,” said Dhirendra Kumar Singh, Divya’s father, ex-superintendent of government medical college hospital (GMCH), Bettiah.