DME AP Recruitment 2020: 737 vacancies for Assistant professors notified, apply from June 19

DME AP Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Andhra Pradesh has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in Andhra Pradesh Medical Education Services through the direct and lateral entry on its official website. The online registration process will begin on June 19, 2020.

After the online registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply online at dme.ap.nic.in on or before July 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 737 vacancies of Assistant Professor. Out of which, 442 vacancies are for direct recruitment, and 295 for lateral entry.

Candidates belonging to the BC/OC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500. While for SC/ST applicants, the registration fee is Rs 1000. However, the candidate will have to pay the fee through the following account number ‘APDME’ and must mention the name of the candidate & registered mobile number on the payment receipt/bank counterfoil and upload the same at the time of filling of application. If fees are not paid, their application will not be accepted. The mode of payment is via SBI collect.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.