Sections
Home / Education / DME AP Recruitment 2020: 737 vacancies for Assistant professors notified, apply from June 19

DME AP Recruitment 2020: 737 vacancies for Assistant professors notified, apply from June 19

DME AP Recruitment 2020: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 737 vacancies of Assistant Professor. Out of which, 442 vacancies are for direct recruitment, and 295 for lateral entry.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

DME AP Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Andhra Pradesh has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in Andhra Pradesh Medical Education Services through the direct and lateral entry on its official website. The online registration process will begin on June 19, 2020.

After the online registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply online at dme.ap.nic.in on or before July 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 737 vacancies of Assistant Professor. Out of which, 442 vacancies are for direct recruitment, and 295 for lateral entry.

Candidates belonging to the BC/OC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500. While for SC/ST applicants, the registration fee is Rs 1000. However, the candidate will have to pay the fee through the following account number ‘APDME’ and must mention the name of the candidate & registered mobile number on the payment receipt/bank counterfoil and upload the same at the time of filling of application. If fees are not paid, their application will not be accepted. The mode of payment is via SBI collect.



For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As work has moved home, so has harassment
Jun 17, 2020 17:03 IST
More work to be done to tackle discrimination, says UK PM Johnson
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
Mohit Sehgal reveals, a producer tried to buy him by offering a new show
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Expansion of health infra should be India’s top priority amid increase in Covid cases, says PM and all the latest news
Jun 17, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.