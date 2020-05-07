Sections
Home / Education / DME Assam grade 4 recruitment 2020: 188 vacancies notified, check details

DME Assam grade 4 recruitment 2020: 188 vacancies notified, check details

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DME Assam grade 4 recruitment 2020. (HT file)

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Office of the Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Government of Assam has released an official recruitment notification for Grade 4 Posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at dme.assam.gov.in from May 15, 2020, onwards. The last date for submitting the online applications May 30, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 188 vacancies of Peon, Ward Boy/Ward Girl, Attendant, Daftari, Sweeper, Cook and others. Out of which, 71 vacancies are for Ward Boy/Ward Girl, 30 for Laboratory Attendant, 15 for Sweeper, 12 each for Packer, and Dhobi/Washerman/ Women, 10 for Attendant, 8 for Stretcher Bearer, 6 each for Peon, and Workshop worker, 4 each for Grade-IV, Daftari, Dissection Hall Attendant, and Cook, and 2 for Animal Attendant.

Candidates who have passed class 8th are eligible to apply for the recruitment process.



For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

