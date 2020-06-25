Sections
Home / Education / DME Assam Recruitment 2020: 609 vacancies for staff nurse and ICU technician notified

DME Assam Recruitment 2020: 609 vacancies for staff nurse and ICU technician notified

After the online registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at dme.assam.gov.in on or before July 15, 2020 till midnight.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DME Assam Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

The Office of the Director of Medical Education, Government of Assam on Wednesday released an official notification for the recruitment of Grade-III (Technical) posts under the establishment of Medical College Hospitals of the state on its official website. The online registration will begin on June 30, 2020.

After the online registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at dme.assam.gov.in on or before July 15, 2020 till midnight.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 609 vacancies for Grade-III (Technical). Out of which, 484 vacancies are for Staff Nurse (Critical Care), and 125 for ICU Technician.

Candidates should not be less than 18 years and not above 38 years as on January 1, 2020. The upper age limit for different reserved categories is relaxable as per the existing government rules and regulations.



Educational qualification:

1. Staff Nurse (Critical Care): B. Sc. Nursing passed from any nursing college/ institution recognized by lndian Nursing Council and have registered with the Assam Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Council.

2. ICU Technician: HSSLC (Sc.) or equivalent with Diploma in ICU Technician course from Govt, recognized institute.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DME Assam Recruitment 2020: 609 vacancies for staff nurse and ICU technician notified
Jun 25, 2020 18:45 IST
The government imposed a flawed lockdown. It has caused immense suffering
Jun 25, 2020 18:40 IST
‘Picking pocket during crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks centre over fuel price hike
Jun 25, 2020 18:42 IST
Employee found Covid positive, Panjab University restricts outsider entry in hostels
Jun 25, 2020 18:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.