DMK demands Governor’s nod for bill on 7.5% quota in medical seats for govt school students without delay

Party president MK Stalin and MP Kanimozhi were also present during the protest. DMK youth wing Secretary and Stalin's son Udayanidhi Stalin were also present in the protest along with MLAs, MPs and district secretaries.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:37 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chennai

Representational image. (HT file)

The DMK staged a protest near Raj Bhawan, demanding that Governor Banwarilal Purohit should approve the Bill that provides 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students in medical college seats without delay.

Party president MK Stalin and MP Kanimozhi were also present during the protest. DMK youth wing Secretary and Stalin’s son Udayanidhi Stalin were also present in the protest along with MLAs, MPs and district secretaries.

“The NEET scheme is like a corporate company. A lot of confusion was created regarding the exam and results. Till Karunanidhi and Jayalalitha were here, NEET couldn’t enter Tamil Nadu,” said Stalin.

Till now 14 students from Tamil Nadu have committed suicide due to NEET.



“We passed a resolution in the Assembly unanimously and also sent it to the President but it was returned to Tamil Nadu. It wasn’t published and nobody was informed about it. This matter was told to the court after 23 months. AIADMK said they will not allow NEET in the State. Their party passed the resolution in their general body meeting against the NEET,” he added.

Stalin continued saying, soon DMK government will come to power in Tamil Nadu and the NEET will be banned in a legal way here.

“All party members unanimously passed a bill for reservation of 7.5 percent to the government school students. I have also written a letter to TN Governor to give nod soon. He replied to me but he didn’t state anything to wipe out poor students’ sorrows but only stated that he will take two or three weeks to take a decision,” said Stalin.

Since counselling session for medical students will take part soon the governor should not delay it.

Stalin said today the DMK staged its first phase of protest and if the approval is still delayed, protest will be intensified in the coming days till governor approves gives his nod for 7.5 percent reservation for government students in medical seats.”

