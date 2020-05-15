Sections
Home / Education / DMRC Recruitment 2020: Score card and final response sheet for JE, Stenographer, and other posts released

DMRC Recruitment 2020: Score card and final response sheet for JE, Stenographer, and other posts released

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their score card and final response sheet online at delhimetrorail.com.

Updated: May 15, 2020 17:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DMRC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Limited on Thursday released the score card and final response sheets of candidates for the recruitment examination for Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Stenographer and various other posts on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their score card and final response sheet online at delhimetrorail.com.

DMRC conducted the computer-based examinations from February 17 to 21, 23 and 26, 2020, at various centres.

Here’s the direct link to check the score card.



“For the Executive category post codes (Regular as well as Contractual), viz. RE01 to RE09 & CE01 to CE04 and RNE15 (Stenographer), whose CBT results have been declared, the ScoreCard and final Response Sheet of the candidates would be released upon finalization of the result of CBT plus GD&/or Interview and Skill Test, as applicable,” reads the notice.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Govt to create facilitative legal framework for farmers, says FM Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 17:29 IST
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalized farmers: FM
May 15, 2020 17:25 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 17:29 IST
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
May 15, 2020 16:38 IST

latest news

DMRC Recruitment 2020: Score card and final response sheet for JE, Stenographer, and other posts released
May 15, 2020 17:36 IST
Migrant couple’s 10-month-old child killed as they travel back home on bike
May 15, 2020 17:36 IST
Recovery rate 34.06%, doubling rate improved: Harsh Vardhan
May 15, 2020 17:36 IST
There is a humanitarian crisis in India. Lift the lockdown, now
May 15, 2020 17:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.