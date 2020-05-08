Do not debar students on not depositing fees, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Ghelot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said if a parent is unable to deposit the fees due to the financial situation, then private schools should not debar any student. If a school does this, the state government can revoke its recognition.

He said that the education department should also examine how private schools can provide relief to the students in fees and other charges, ensuring that the operation of those schools is also not affected.

Reviewing the issues related to school education, higher and technical education through video conference, he said the remaining examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education for Class X and XII will be postponed for the time being. Later, the decision will be taken as per the decision taken by CBSE, ensuring that the uniformity is maintained in both the board exams. Similarly, in higher and technical education, examinations can be conducted only if the conditions are normal.

“During the UPA government, the Right to Education was brought to provide quality education in the private schools to the children of the poor class. In the last few years, according to the spirit of this law, the children of needy families could not get its benefits,” he said.

Gehlot directed the officials to ensure effective compliance of RTE with transparency. The income limit of parents should be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. He emphasized that through RTE, children should get an opportunity to study in big private schools.

The CM directed the education department to ensure proper arrangements for a mid-day meals to children during summer break. He said that due to lockdown, it is not possible to provide cooked food to children. Looking to which dry ration materials should be provided to parents in a transparent manner.

He directed to re-allocate the district and departments in the clerical grade-II recruitment examination-2018 through a new process. He asked all departments to provide the list of selected candidates according to their desire on a merit basis. After that, the concerned department should allot the district to them on the basis of merit and counseling.

He directed the Chief Secretary that in the future, the first appointment in all the recruitments should be given by all departments on the basis of merit and counseling.

The Chief Minister said that a large number of schools were closed in the name of integration during the last government. Unused buildings of such schools can be used to reopen schools as well as panchayats, sub-centers, and community centers when needed.