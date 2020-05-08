Doordarshan, AIR to broadcast classroom lessons in Meghalaya

The virtual learning through DD and AIR will include Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) curriculum based lessons for primary, middle and high school level students. (File photo/Representational image)

Doordarshan and All India Radio will now broadcast classroom lessons to students in Meghalaya in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, officials said on Friday.

The move is likely to benefit at least 2.5 lakh students, especially in rural areas, whose access to mobile network is limited, they said.

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui tweeted, “EDN.Dept Meghalaya signed MoU for digitally Transmit lessons to Students through DDK & AIR daily during closure period.

Lessons designed by Edn.Dept as per MBOSE Curriculum. Also broadcasted in Airtel ch.399 and local cable. Students may also tune in AIR TURA, SHILLONG,JOWAI.” A senior official said, the move will help students as they could not attend schools in view of the coronavirus- induced lockdown.

Though some private parties have tried to reach out to students during the lockdown period, the reach is limited in view of “not-so-good” internet reach, he said.

The education department is hopeful that roping in DD and AIR will address the problem.