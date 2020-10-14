Sections
DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 admit card released, here’ s direct link download

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the admit cards for its Tier 2 recruitment exam for various posts. Here’s direct link to download

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 13:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 admit card out

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the admit cards for its Tier 2 recruitment exam (Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test) for the post of Vehicle Operator ‘A’ and Fire Engine Driver ‘A’ under Advt DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A Recruitment 2019-20. Eligible candidates who have passed the tier 1 exam can download their DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Admit Card from the official website - drdo.gov.in.The admit cards for other trade tests including Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing), Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing) , Security Assistant ‘A’ , Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III) and Asstt Halwai-cum-Cook will be released soon.

How to download DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at drdo.gov.in

Under the News and Events section click on CEPTAM notice board

You will get the link to download your admit cards

Click on the link and login the credentials

Your DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Direct link to download DRDO CEPTAM Admit Card (Trade Test)

