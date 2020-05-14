DRDO Recruitment 2020: 167 vacancies of scientists ‘B’ on offer, check details

Recruitment and Assessment cell, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Scientist B for which engineers and postgraduates can apply. However, the window for online applications is not activated yet and will be opened in the due course of time.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at rac.gov.in on or before July 10, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 167 vacancies of Scientist B. Out of which, 37 vacancies are for Electronics and Communication Engineering, 35 for Mechanical Engineering, 31 for Computer Science, 12 for Electrical Engineering, 10 for Metallurgy, 8 for Physics, 7 for Chemistry, 6 for Chemical Engineering, 4 for Aeronautical Engineering, 3 for Civil Engineering, 4 for Mathematics, and 10 for Psychology.

Candidates must note that the GATE and NET scores are also required to apply for the Scientist B DRDO jobs.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.