Sections
Home / Education / DRDO Recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 185 vacancies for scientists begins tomorrow

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 185 vacancies for scientists begins tomorrow

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at rac.gov.in.

Updated: May 28, 2020 10:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DRDO Recruitment 2020. (HT file.)

The online application process for the recruitment of Scientist B at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will begin on May 29, 2020. Engineers and postgraduates can apply for the job.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at rac.gov.in.

DRDO is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 185 vacancies of Scientist B. Out of which, 41 vacancies are for Electronics and Communication Engineering, 43 for Mechanical Engineering, 32 for Computer Science, 12 for Electrical Engineering, 10 for Metallurgy, 8 for Physics, 7 for Chemistry, 6 for Chemical Engineering, 9 for Aeronautical Engineering, 3 for Civil Engineering, 4 for Mathematics, and 10 for Psychology.

Candidates must note that the GATE and NET scores are also required to apply for the Scientist B DRDO jobs.



For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification and addendum.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BPSC Assistant Professor Hindi revised result 2020 declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to check
May 28, 2020 10:24 IST
Long hours of practice: Kaif explains what one should do to be good fielder
May 28, 2020 10:23 IST
Kareena Kapoor reveals the best thing Saif Ali Khan has taught her
May 28, 2020 10:19 IST
DRDO Recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 185 vacancies for scientists begins tomorrow
May 28, 2020 10:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.