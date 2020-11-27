DRDO Recruitment 2020 for Engineers: 16 research fellowship seats vacant, walk-in-interview in January

Sections
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct a walk-in interview for selection of fellowing (JRF) in engineering disciplines at a monthly stipend of Rs 31,000 per month. There are a total of 16 JRF seats.The interview will be held between January 4 and 11.

Candidates (Male/Female/Transgender) possessing Graduate degree in professional course (BE/ B. Tech) in first division with valid NET/GATE score OR Post Graduate degree in (M.E. I M.Tech) with First Division both at Graduate and Post graduate in Mechanical Engg, Automobile Engg, Electronics Engg & Computer Science are eligible for the posts.

Details of seats:

Mechanical engineering --- 6 seats

Automobile engineering ---- 3 seats



Electronics engineering ----- 3 seats

Computer science engineering ----4 seats

Place of Interview-- Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, Vahannagar, Ahmedabad

Dates of Interview -- January 4 to 11- 9.30 am

Candidates must bring handwritten or typed applications with along relevant documents like marksheets, certificates etc and one photo- ID card issued by government.

