DRDO Recruitment 2020: Walk-in -interview for research associates, JRF posts, check eligibility here

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited eligible candidates to participate in a walk-in-interview for the posts of research associates (RA) and junior research fellow (JRF) that will be conducted in the month of July. There are a total of nine vacancies out of which two are for RA while seven vacancies are of JRF.

Details of vacancy:

Research Associates -2 vacancies--- Date of Interview- July 1

Candidates must have Ph.D. or equivalent degree on a topic related to Thermoelectric materials or modules or three years of Research,Teaching and Design and Development experience in Thermoelectric materials or modules area after Post graduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Physics/Chemistry or M.E./M.Tech. in Material Science/Materials Engineering/metallurgy with at least one research paper in Science citation index (SCI) journal.

2. JRF (Physics/ material science) -- 4 vacancies- Date of interview- July 2

Post graduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Physics with first division and National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification conducted by CSIR-UGC (NET), MHRD (GATE) or JEST or Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B.Tech.) in Material Science / Materials Engineering / Nanotechnology in first division with NET/GATE qualification or Post graduate (M E./ M.Tech.) and graduate (B.E. / B.Tech) degrees in professional courses in Materials Science / Materials Engineering / Nanotechnology in first division, both at graduate and postgraduate level.

3. JRF (Chemistry) -- 01 vacancy- Date of interview- July 3

Post graduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Chemistry with first division and National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification conducted by CSIR-UGC (NET), MHRD (GATE) or JEST or Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B. Tech.) in Chemical Engineering / Material Science/Polymer Science /Industrial Chemistry/Nanotechnology in first division with NET/GATE qualification or Post graduate in Professional course (M.E./M. Tech.) in Chemical Engineering /Material Science / Industrial Chemistry / Nanotechnology in first division, both at graduate and post graduate level.

4.JRF (Electronics) -- 02 vacancies-- July 6

Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B. Tech.) in Electronics / Electronics and Communication in first division with NET/GATE qualification or Post graduate (M.E./M. Tech.) and graduate (BE. / B.Tech) degrees in professional courses in Electronics / Electronics and Communication in first division, both at graduate and postgraduate level.

Selected candidates will be paid a salary of Rs 54,000 for RA and Rs 31,000 for JRF.

Venue of Interview: Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur- 342 Oil (Rajasthan) at 10 am.

While appearing for interview, the candidates are required to submit complete Bio-Data with recent passport size photograph affixed on top right corner of the first page and one set of self-attested copies of all Degrees/Academic qualification certificates/Mark Sheet/Experience Certificate etc. Candidates working in Government/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Bodies should produce an NOC issued by the present employer.

Official Notification