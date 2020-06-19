Sections
Home / Education / DRDO Recruitment 2020: Walk-in -interview for research associates, JRF posts, check eligibility here

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Walk-in -interview for research associates, JRF posts, check eligibility here

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited eligible candidates to participate in a walk-in-interview for the posts of research associates (RA) and junior research fellow (JRF) that will be conducted in the month of July

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DRDO Recruitment 2020

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited eligible candidates to participate in a walk-in-interview for the posts of research associates (RA) and junior research fellow (JRF) that will be conducted in the month of July. There are a total of nine vacancies out of which two are for RA while seven vacancies are of JRF.

Details of vacancy: 

Research Associates -2 vacancies--- Date of Interview- July 1

Candidates must have Ph.D. or equivalent degree on a topic related to Thermoelectric materials or modules or three years of Research,Teaching and Design and Development experience in Thermoelectric materials or modules area after Post graduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Physics/Chemistry or M.E./M.Tech. in Material Science/Materials Engineering/metallurgy with at least one research paper in Science citation index (SCI) journal.

2. JRF (Physics/ material science) -- 4 vacancies- Date of interview- July 2



Post graduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Physics with first division and National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification conducted by CSIR-UGC (NET), MHRD (GATE) or JEST or Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B.Tech.) in Material Science / Materials Engineering / Nanotechnology in first division with NET/GATE qualification or Post graduate (M E./ M.Tech.) and graduate (B.E. / B.Tech) degrees in professional courses in Materials Science / Materials Engineering / Nanotechnology in first division, both at graduate and postgraduate level.

3. JRF (Chemistry) -- 01 vacancy- Date of interview- July 3

Post graduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Chemistry with first division and National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification conducted by CSIR-UGC (NET), MHRD (GATE) or JEST or Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B. Tech.) in Chemical Engineering / Material Science/Polymer Science /Industrial Chemistry/Nanotechnology in first division with NET/GATE qualification or Post graduate in Professional course (M.E./M. Tech.) in Chemical Engineering /Material Science / Industrial Chemistry / Nanotechnology in first division, both at graduate and post graduate level.

4.JRF (Electronics) -- 02 vacancies-- July 6

Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B. Tech.) in Electronics / Electronics and Communication in first division with NET/GATE qualification or Post graduate (M.E./M. Tech.) and graduate (BE. / B.Tech) degrees in professional courses in Electronics / Electronics and Communication in first division, both at graduate and postgraduate level.

Selected candidates will be paid a salary of Rs 54,000 for RA and Rs 31,000 for JRF.

Venue of Interview: Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur- 342 Oil (Rajasthan) at 10 am.

While appearing for interview, the candidates are required to submit complete Bio-Data with recent passport size photograph affixed on top right corner of the first page and one set of self-attested copies of all Degrees/Academic qualification certificates/Mark Sheet/Experience Certificate etc. Candidates working in Government/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Bodies should produce an NOC issued by the present employer.

Official Notification

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DRDO Recruitment 2020: Walk-in -interview for research associates, JRF posts, check eligibility here
Jun 19, 2020 16:12 IST
Malala Yousafzai completes degree at Oxford. Immediate plans include Netflix
Jun 19, 2020 16:10 IST
How violet ink became colour for marking Rajya Sabha votes
Jun 19, 2020 16:09 IST
Heartbroken Kriti Sanon wants this year to end, reposts old tweet
Jun 19, 2020 16:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.