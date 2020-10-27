DSGMC launches UPSC civil services training academy exclusively for Sikh students

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has set up an academy to provide free coaching to Sikh students aspiring to become civil servants.

The Guru Tegh Bahadur Academy will be the first such institute to exclusively train Sikh students for the UPSC examination in the country, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed.

It has been set up under the chairmanship of philanthropist and president of World Punjabi Organization Vikram Sahni, he said. The Sikh body will also provide free boarding and lodging facilities to the students.

Sirsa said Sikh students who have passed the civil services Preliminary examination are automatically eligible for intensive residential coaching and mentoring.

The DSGMC has also set up a five-member expert committee headed by retired Sikh officers to select dedicated and intelligent Sikh students for sponsorship.

The first coaching session is likely to start by the end of December and the process of inviting applications, counselling and selection of students is underway.