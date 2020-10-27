Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / DSGMC launches UPSC civil services training academy exclusively for Sikh students

DSGMC launches UPSC civil services training academy exclusively for Sikh students

The Guru Tegh Bahadur Academy will be the first such institute to exclusively train Sikh students for the UPSC examination in the country, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:05 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Hindustan Times File)

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has set up an academy to provide free coaching to Sikh students aspiring to become civil servants.

The Guru Tegh Bahadur Academy will be the first such institute to exclusively train Sikh students for the UPSC examination in the country, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed.

It has been set up under the chairmanship of philanthropist and president of World Punjabi Organization Vikram Sahni, he said. The Sikh body will also provide free boarding and lodging facilities to the students.

Sirsa said Sikh students who have passed the civil services Preliminary examination are automatically eligible for intensive residential coaching and mentoring.

The DSGMC has also set up a five-member expert committee headed by retired Sikh officers to select dedicated and intelligent Sikh students for sponsorship.

The first coaching session is likely to start by the end of December and the process of inviting applications, counselling and selection of students is underway.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
Oct 27, 2020 11:50 IST
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Oct 27, 2020 11:53 IST
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
Oct 27, 2020 09:56 IST

latest news

DSGMC launches UPSC civil services training academy exclusively for Sikh students
Oct 27, 2020 12:05 IST
Priyanka Gandhi slams the PM SVANidhi scheme
Oct 27, 2020 12:05 IST
IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: Application window to reopen for 3517 vacancies tomorrow, exam in January
Oct 27, 2020 11:58 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: From actors Ameesha Patel to Akshara Singh, first phase of poll campaign remained star studded
Oct 27, 2020 11:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.