DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 to be released today

DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their call letters online at dte.assam.gov.in.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 13:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021. (PTI file)

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will release the admit card for Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant recruitment exam on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their call letters online at dte.assam.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the recruitment examination on January 17, 2021.

How to download DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 after it is released:



Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link to download DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

