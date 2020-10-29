Sections
BTELINX 2020: DTE Karnataka Diploma result expected today, here’s how to check

DTE Karnataka Diploma result 2020: Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the 2nd, 4th, or the 6th-semester exams can check the result online at dtek.karnataka.gov.in.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 15:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DTE Karnataka Diploma result 2020. (HT file )

DTE Karnataka Diploma result 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka is expected to announce the results of the even semester exam for BTELINX 2020 Diploma courses on Thursday, October 29, 2020, according to the media reports. However, HT does not have any independent confirmation in this regard.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the 2nd, 4th, or the 6th-semester exams can check the result online at dtek.karnataka.gov.in.

How to check the BTELINX result 2020:

Visit the official website at dtek.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the BTELINX result 2020 link



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your login credentials and submit

The BTELINX result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

