DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: Registration process ends today

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: The online application process for admissions in engineering diploma courses after 12th standard will end on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The registration process began on August 10, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DTE Maharashtra post HSC admissions online at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the provisional merit list for admissions to post HSC diploma courses will be released on August 28, 2020. Students can raise their objections on the merit list (if any) from August 29 to 31, 2020. The final merit list for admission as per the applications will be declared on September 2.

This year, for the first time the entire admission process will be carried out online in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students will be given a prior appointment before visiting the centre and with proper social distancing, the documents will be verified.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.