Sections
Home / Education / DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: Registration process ends today

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: Registration process ends today

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DTE Maharashtra post HSC admissions online at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020. (Screengrab )

DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: The online application process for admissions in engineering diploma courses after 12th standard will end on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The registration process began on August 10, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DTE Maharashtra post HSC admissions online at dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the provisional merit list for admissions to post HSC diploma courses will be released on August 28, 2020. Students can raise their objections on the merit list (if any) from August 29 to 31, 2020. The final merit list for admission as per the applications will be declared on September 2.

This year, for the first time the entire admission process will be carried out online in view of the coronavirus pandemic.



Students will be given a prior appointment before visiting the centre and with proper social distancing, the documents will be verified.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Takeaways from first night of the Republican National Convention
Aug 25, 2020 09:47 IST
DTE Maharashtra Admission 2020: Registration process ends today
Aug 25, 2020 09:45 IST
SC grants bail to 77-year-old rape accused on DNA evidence
Aug 25, 2020 09:45 IST
Indian shares hit 6-month high on global cues; banks gain
Aug 25, 2020 09:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.