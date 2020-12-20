DU 2nd special cut-off list 2020 released at du.ac.in, here’s direct link

DU 2nd special cut-off list 2020: The Delhi University (DU) has released the 2nd DU special cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate programmes on its official website.

Candidates can check the 2nd DU special cut-off list online at du.ac.in.

“The second special cut-off list for admissions to various undergraduate courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2020-21 will be notified/displayed by the different colleges of the University by Monday, 21st December 2020,” reads the official notice.

According to the schedule, candidates who will qualify the 2nd DU special cut-off list will be able to apply for admission from December 21 to 22, 2020, until 5 pm. The last date to pay admission fees against the 2nd DU special cut-off is December 26.

DU 2nd Special Cut-Off 2020: Arts and Commerce

DU Second Special Cut-Off 2020: Science

DU 2nd Special Cut-Off 2020: BA Programme